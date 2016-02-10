6 Headlines, A Day After The New Hampshire Primary

Even with expected wins by Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump, there's plenty to talk about the morning after New Hampshire's primary, whether it's Republican John Kasich's surprising No. 2 finish or the "Bernie Sandwich."

A rundown of what's being said Wednesday:

Bernie Sanders becomes first Jewish, non-Christian candidate to win U.S. primary -- The Week

"Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) may or may not make history as the first self-described democratic socialist to win a major party's nomination, but he already notched a famous first on Tuesday night, becoming the first Jewish candidate — and the first non-Christian — to win a presidential primary. Sanders has been projected to easily beat Hillary Clinton in New Hampshire's Democratic primary, just nine days after coming in a close second in the Iowa caucuses (where Sanders was the first Jewish candidate to win delegates in a presidential primary, something Joe Lieberman never achieved)."

Trump Has Last Laugh with Sweeping New Hampshire Win — New Hampshire Public Radio

"The precise make-up of [Donald] Trump's winning coalition is unknowable, but the sweep of his win was vast. Trump won big in suburban Salem, blue-collar Claremont, and liberal Keene.

"The victory also put to rest a number of lingering questions. Would the Trump's supporters who've packed his rallies show up to vote? Could Trump win over while rejecting retail-style politics that typify presidential campaigns here? And would Trump have the last laugh after thumbing his nose at the Republican establishment? Yes, yes, and yes, apparently."

Chris Christie and New Hampshire: 10 Things That Went Wrong — WNYC

"He went right when [Ohio Gov. John] Kasich went down the middle: As he sought to attract conservative voters, Christie loosened his position on gun control, ratcheted up talk about World War III and called for a ban on Syrian orphans from entering the United States. Meanwhile, Kasich appealed to the independent and Democratic voters who can participate in the state's GOP primary by stressing a softer, bipartisan message. Christie has had bipartisan accomplishments in New Jersey, but that wasn't the impression that New Hampshire voters got."

How Much Trouble Is Hillary Clinton In? -- Politico

"Dark clouds remain on the Clinton horizon: The candidate striving to be the first woman U.S. president actually lost women by 11 points in New Hampshire. Her concession speech was gracious but uninspiring, and is unlikely to catapult her forward—she stretched to compare her own 'life of service' to the service of police, teachers, firefighters and nurses. Democratic voters still have a hard time trusting her. Bernie Sanders has a lot of work to do to scale up his movement to a national campaign that can secure the Democrat nomination. But things like that have happened before."

#MemeOfTheNight: Bernie Sandwich — NPR Politics

"We all know live election coverage is hard — you have to cram a lot of quickly changing information into not a lot of time, and sometimes you forget to eat dinner. MSNBC's Chris Hayes must have been hungry, because here's what he said after Bernie Sanders was announced a winner: Bernie sandwich. It quickly trended on Twitter, with several people pointing out that a Bernie sandwich has graced MSNBC before."

Fox News Settles in for a Long Campaign With Donald Trump, a Candidate Who Proves the Network Has Lost Its Power — New York magazine

"Inside Fox there is confusion about what role the network should play in this altered media ecosystem going forward. According to three insiders I spoke to, the channel's hosts and producers are split over how to cover Trump. Historically, in moments like this the strategy would be clear: Punish the person who publicly crosses Fox. But network boss Ailes has tried that, and Trump not only survived the PR assaults, including one last month, but he seems to have emerged stronger than ever. The situation is even more dire because Marco Rubio, a favorite of many high-profile voices at the network, fared badly in the New Hampshire primary, only a few days after political analysts were floating the possibility that he might even beat Trump. Tuesday night, Fox's pundit class had to accept that his robotic performance during ABC's debate may have destroyed his candidacy. Charles Krauthammer even compared it to Ed Muskie's 1972 implosion."

The focus now turns to South Carolina and Nevada, where party primaries will be held from Feb. 20-27.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.