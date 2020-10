More snow is in the forecast today, and as a result several schools in the area are closed or on delays this morning.

Credit Wikimedia Commons

Currently, Dayton Public Schools, Centerville Schools, Fairborn City Schools, Miamisburg City Schools, and Xenia City Schools are all closed today. Valley View Schools and Vandalia Butler City Schools are on two-hour delays.

You can check for updates here.

Copyright 2020 WYSO. To see more, visit .