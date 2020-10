The magnitude-6.4 earthquake has left 26 people dead. Camila had the news in an earlier post.

Here is the story in photographs, which tell stories of life and death, destruction and hope in the quake's aftermath:

Wally Santana / AP In the early morning, emergency rescuers continue to search for the missing in a collapsed building from Tainan, Taiwan, on Sunday.

Wally Santana / AP A man breaks down after seeing the body of a relative recovered from a collapsed building in Tainan, Taiwan.

Lam Yik Fei / Getty Images A survivor transported by rescue workers from a collapsed building.

Wally Santana / AP Emergency rescuers search for missing in a collapsed building on Sunday.