WATCH: Golf Robot Named LDRIC Hits A Hole-In-One

A hole-in-one is a cause for celebration, even (especially?) when a robot does it.

LDRIC, a cleverly named golf robot, aced the par-3 16th hole at Arizona's TPC Scottsdale course earlier this week on just its fifth try.

The Launch Directional Robot Intelligent Circuitry robot's name is pronounced "Eldrick" — as in Eldrick "Tiger" Woods. With its triumph, both LDRIC and Eldrick have made holes-in-one from the very same tee. (Woods did it in 1997.)

The robot reportedly takes the wind and surface of the green into consideration when lining up and hitting its shots. Golf Digest describes LDRIC as "the go-to device for equipment and ball-testing in the golf industry. Not only is its swing sound and fluid, but it can replicate hooks, slices and other flaws inherent to the average golfer."

But it doesn't wear brightly colored pants. So at least human golfers still have that going for them.

