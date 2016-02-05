State Lawmakers Could Soon Vote On Bill To Ban Local Hiring Quotas

State lawmakers could vote this month on a bill that would ban cities from requiring contractors to hire a certain number of local workers for big construction projects.

Credit Brian Bull / WCPN/ideastream

Supporters of a ban on local hiring quotas say that they reduce the number of companies that bid on projects, give an advantage to out-of-state companies, and drive up the costs of projects. Rep. Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) has been fighting the bill.

“I don’t think that argument stands up when you start looking at communities across the state that have been very strategic and smart about making sure they can meet these local hiring requirements and be on budget or under budget,” Sykes said.

Democrats have tried to amend the Republican-backed bill to allow for residency requirements.

Copyright 2020 WYSO. To see more, visit .