Community Calendar Spotlight on Fort Ancient

One of my favorite places in the Dayton area is the Fort Ancient State Memorial in Warren County. The park contains a 126 acre plateau perched above the Little Miami River, surrounded by an soil embankment that was built by the Hopewell. And there are many more mounds and prehistoric architecture surrounding the site.

This Saturday, you can visit this historic landmark and hear Ohio History Connection Curator Brad Lepper’s lecture, The Newark “Holy Stones”: Science, Politics and Religion in 19th century Ohio. The lecture begins at 10:30 am, February 6th, at the park, on State Route 350 in Oregonia.

