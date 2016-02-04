Anti-Smoking Group Gives Ohio Tobacco Efforts Mixed Reviews

Ohio's efforts to prevent and control smoking and other tobacco use got another failing grade in an anti-smoking group's latest national review.

Credit Creative Commons

The American Lung Association's State of Tobacco Control report, out Wednesday, gave Ohio an F for prevention and control program funding and for its tobacco tax structure. But the group said Ohio's doing a better job helping people quit.Ohio's smoking rate stands at 7th highest in the nation.

The state has increased its cigarette tax by 35 cents a pack, but the association says the tax must go higher to be an effective disincentive.

The group praised state lawmakers for increasing spending for tobacco-related programs by roughly $4.4 million this year. Expanded quit-line services helped take Ohio from an F to a C for cessation efforts.

