On Miami Valley StoryCorps we bring you conversations between local people who went to the StoryCorps booth in West Dayton in the spring of 2014. Today, we hear Mayra Sierra interview Anthony Whitmore. He's the president of MLK Dayton, a local social justice organization.

This interview was edited by Community Voices producer Tom Amrhein.

Copyright 2020 WYSO. To see more, visit WYSO.