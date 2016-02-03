© 2020 WKSU
Former Senator Widener Takes Consulting Job At Central State

WYSO | By Wayne Baker
Published February 3, 2016 at 9:11 PM EST
Ohio State President Dr. Michael Drake, Central State President Dr. Cynthia Jackson-Hammond and former State Sen. Chris Widener discuss the new partnership between schools that deals with agricultural outreach to urban and rural communities, August 17, 2015.

Former Republican State Sen.Chris Widener has signed on as a consultant with Central State University. The new job comes less than a week after Widener resigned from the senate with nearly a year left in his current term.

A Central State spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday afternoon, that Widener will earn $6,000 a month from the University. 

Credit Central State University
She says Widener will be advising the university president, Dr. Cynthia Jackson-Hammond on a variety of business matters affecting the school. Central State did not release other details on the agreement.

WYSO has reached out to Widener for comment.

Senate Republicans have set a February 5 th deadline for candidates to applying to serve out the remainder of Widener's senate term. 

Wayne Baker
