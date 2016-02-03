Former Senator Widener Takes Consulting Job At Central State
Former Republican State Sen.Chris Widener has signed on as a consultant with Central State University. The new job comes less than a week after Widener resigned from the senate with nearly a year left in his current term.
A Central State spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday afternoon, that Widener will earn $6,000 a month from the University.
She says Widener will be advising the university president, Dr. Cynthia Jackson-Hammond on a variety of business matters affecting the school. Central State did not release other details on the agreement.
WYSO has reached out to Widener for comment.
Senate Republicans have set a February 5 th deadline for candidates to applying to serve out the remainder of Widener's senate term.
