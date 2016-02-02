Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Holding Emergency Response Exercises

Tighter security measures are expected at a southwest Ohio military base as it conducts training exercises to test base responses to emergency situations.

The Dayton Daily News reports that the exercises at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton were starting Monday and will continue through the week.

Officials warned that temporary closings of entrance and exit gates and blocked roadways could cause traffic congestion.

Spokesman Brian Brackens says the exercises feature simulations and responses to situations that might include medical emergencies and an active shooter scenario. People living near the base should expect to see and hear more emergency response vehicles during the exercises.

The 8,100-acre base is the largest military installation in the state and has more than 27,000 employees.

