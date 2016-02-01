© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Presidential Debate Cost Rises At Wright State University

WYSO | By Associated Press
Published February 1, 2016 at 8:39 AM EST

Cybersecurity security concerns are expected to increase  Wright  State University's anticipated costs for hosting the first presidential  debate this fall.

ShimadaK2008-WrightStateUniv_entrance-PICT2832.jpg
Credit K. Shimada/Wikimedia Commons

The Dayton Daily News reports that officials at the school in southwest Ohio has told its board of trustees that plans call for spending around $8 million in preparation for the Sept. 26  debate.

Robert Sweeney, executive vice president for planning, says the school experienced sharp increases in cyberattacks when the  debate was announced year. He says improvements to the school's internet infrastructure are needed to guard against more attacks.

Sweeney says the school has received around $200,000 from the  state to pay for the  debate and plans to raise additional funds. Trustees will vote on whether to approve  debate funding on Feb. 12.

 

Copyright 2020 WYSO. To see more, visit .

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press