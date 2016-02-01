Presidential Debate Cost Rises At Wright State University

Cybersecurity security concerns are expected to increase Wright State University's anticipated costs for hosting the first presidential debate this fall.

Credit K. Shimada/Wikimedia Commons

The Dayton Daily News reports that officials at the school in southwest Ohio has told its board of trustees that plans call for spending around $8 million in preparation for the Sept. 26 debate .

Robert Sweeney, executive vice president for planning, says the school experienced sharp increases in cyberattacks when the debate was announced year. He says improvements to the school's internet infrastructure are needed to guard against more attacks.

Sweeney says the school has received around $200,000 from the state to pay for the debate and plans to raise additional funds. Trustees will vote on whether to approve debate funding on Feb. 12.

