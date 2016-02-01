Homemade Explosive Devices Found In Southwest Ohio Mailboxes

Residents in southwest Ohio are being warned to use caution after homemade explosive devices were found in three rural mailboxes.

The Journal-News of Hamilton reports that the devices were found Saturday in mailboxes in Gratis and Somers townships in Preble County. Sheriff's office officials say the devices were made using chemicals mixed inside 2-liter soda bottles. The townships are about 30 miles west of Dayton.

The newspaper reports that deputies from the Butler County Sheriff's Office removed the bottles using a remote-controlled robot and then rendered them harmless.

The material inside the bottles is being tested at a forensic lab.

