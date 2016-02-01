Dickstein Named New Dayton City Manager

The City of Dayton has appointed a new city manager. Shelley Dickstein has been acting as interim city manager since Warren Price stepped down last September.

Credit City of Dayton Dayton City Manager, Shelley Dickstein

Dicksteinwill take over the position permanently on Wednesday. She’s worked for the city of Dayton since 1996 and has most recently served as assistant city manager.

“I’m most excited to be able to work with this exceptional elected leadership team and to continue to partner with them in executing and administrating the good policies that will advance our city and support our citizens,” she said.

Dicksteinsays she hopes to improve the city’s customer service, foster better community-police relations, and focus on hiring diverse talent within city government.

The new city manager was praised by all of the city commissioners in statement released Monday after a morning news conference.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley Mayor Nan Whaley stated "Shelley is uniquely qualified to run the City organization and will bring a strong vision to move the community forward."

The position comes with a salary of $172,500 dollars and Dickstein will operate a city budget of more than $600 million, and have oversight of about 1900 city workers.

