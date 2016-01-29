What's Great In Dayton: January 29 - February 4, 2016

The Gem City Ballet is on stage this weekend. They will be doing Swan Lake Act II; an "Ellington Suite," and "Copper," choreographed by former Daytonian Penny Freeh. Tonight Saturday and Sunday. On your Facebook find Gem City Ballet

Broadway Beveled is a feminine cabaret showcasing the best talent in Dayton. Come watch an evening of your favorite songs and scenes written for men...performed by women! This is presented by which quickly became one of the most talked about theatre companies. Their focus is a theatre company dedicated to women and they live by 3 words- Fresh. Funky. Feminine. This is tonight and this weekend.

On Saturday from 11 am - 2 pm. at the you can meet some members of the Cincinnati Reds. Catcher Devin Mesoraco; minor league pitcher Cody Reed, some other Red players and mascot Mr. Redlegs will be there. It will begin with a Q&A session and followed by an autograph session and a chance to take photos of the Reds. Seating and autographs will only be guaranteed for the first 450 fans in attendance.

. Capture the essence of Erma's writings and you could win registration to the Erma Bombeck Writers Workshop! Competition is now open and it closes February 15. As Erma Bombeck said, “Hook ’em with the lead. Hold ’em with laughter. Exit with a quip they won't forget.”

