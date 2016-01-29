GE Aviation cutting workforce in Evendale

Credit edelman.com

GE Aviation is cutting 238 engineering jobs in southwestern Ohio and 69 at other U.S. sites as it trims more than 7 percent of its engineering workforce.

A spokesman for the General Electric Co. unit based in the Cincinnati suburb of Evendale said in an email Thursday that the cuts are not due to any decline in business. Spokesman Rick Kennedy says the reductions are being made because the company's new jet engines are moving from the development and testing phase to production.

He says the company will be unable to maintain its current level of more than 4,300 engineers in the United States.

Kennedy says GE Aviation will still employ more than 3,000 engineers in the area after the cuts.

Notifications will begin at the end of January.

