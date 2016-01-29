Book Nook: Contraband Cocktails - How America Drank When It Wasn't Supposed To, by Paul Dickson

Paul Dickson returned to the program to discuss his nifty book about Prohibition and how the banning of liquor consumption in the United States ended up creating an alcoholic Renaissance of sorts as consumers of these illicit beverages were forced to go underground in a movement that created massive demand and the speakeasy culture of the Roaring Twenties.

The cocktail became popular during this period for a number of reasons. One good reason to mix alcohol with other things was obvious; the quality of the bootleg booze was so awful that it needed to be masked by other flavors. This book contains some fascinating history and a whole bunch of recipes for cocktails. The historical contexts for many of these drinks are duly noted.

Paul Dickson has written another vastly entertaining tome.

