Ohio House Approves Bill To Shield Addresses of Domestic Violence Victims

WYSO | By Associated Press
Published January 28, 2016 at 10:20 AM EST

The Ohio House has approved legislation that would shield the addresses of victims of  domestic  violence, stalking and other crimes from use by government agencies.

The bill passed Wednesday would let victims apply for a confidential address from the Ohio secretary of state if they're worried about attackers tracking them down.

The address could be used when registering to vote or for any business with a government agency, such as a city water department, school or public university. The secretary of state's office would forward mail to the real address daily.

Victims of sexual assault and human trafficking could also apply.

Among those pushing for the bill's passage is Marcia Eakin, whose ex-husband killed their two children and her mother after stalking her in northeastern Ohio.

