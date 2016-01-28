Community Calendar Spotlight on Dayton Brew Ha Ha

There is no doubt about it, craft breweries are a hot trend, especially in Dayton, which is ranked number one out of all Ohio cities in 2015 for the amount of breweries per capita. And fourth in the state overall, with just three breweries shy of Cincinnati! A great place to sample these locally made beers is at the craft beer tasting event, this Saturday from 6 - 10pm at the Montessori School of Dayton. Raising a pint of rare and limited quantity craft beer, and support Dayton’s Montessori School at the same time. List your event on the WYSO community calendar and we might spotlight it on the air!

