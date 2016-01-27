© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

School Districts Protest Charter School Funding System

WYSO | By Andy Chow (Statehouse News Bureau)
Published January 27, 2016 at 10:33 AM EST
Invoice the Tuscarawas Valley Board of Education sent to the Ohio Department of Education
Invoice the Tuscarawas Valley Board of Education sent to the Ohio Department of Education

Several school districts in Ohio have recently passed resolutions asking the state to directly fund charter schools.  Now, many of those districts have also sent the state department of education invoices to show that millions of dollars are being pulled from their funding to follow students when they leave for a charter school. 

Invoice the Tuscarawas Valley Board of Education sent to the Ohio Department of Education
Credit Andy Chow
Invoice the Tuscarawas Valley Board of Education sent to the Ohio Department of Education

Chad Aldis, with the pro-charter school organization the Fordham Institute, says sending invoices is a bit theatrical.

“Quite honestly, they’re not providing the education to those students. They really have no business billing someone, billing the state for those dollars,” said Aldis.

But Aldis does agree that direct funding would probably be a better system. However, lawmakers haven’t been able to reach an agreement on that issue.

 

Copyright 2020 WYSO. To see more, visit .

Andy Chow (Statehouse News Bureau)