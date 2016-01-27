School Districts Protest Charter School Funding System

Several school districts in Ohio have recently passed resolutions asking the state to directly fund charter schools. Now, many of those districts have also sent the state department of education invoices to show that millions of dollars are being pulled from their funding to follow students when they leave for a charter school.

Credit Andy Chow Invoice the Tuscarawas Valley Board of Education sent to the Ohio Department of Education

Chad Aldis, with the pro-charter school organization the Fordham Institute, says sending invoices is a bit theatrical.

“Quite honestly, they’re not providing the education to those students. They really have no business billing someone, billing the state for those dollars,” said Aldis.

But Aldis does agree that direct funding would probably be a better system. However, lawmakers haven’t been able to reach an agreement on that issue.

