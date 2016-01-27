Book Nook: Through the Window - Kinship and Elopement in Bosnia-Herzegovina, by Keith Doubt

Some young couples in rural areas of Bosnia in the former Yugoslavia still practice a custom which has been known in that region for centuries, they elope. These elopements are somewhat unique in the way that they are carried out and according to Keith Doubt the author of "Through the Window - Kinship and Elopement in Bosnia-Herzegovina" the results are often empowering for the participants and their families.

The author studied the practice of elopement in the area as well as the impact that the war which ended 20 years ago has had upon on the practice. This book provides a fascinating window into a vanishing world.

