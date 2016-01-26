Local Groups Collect Water Donations For Flint Michigan

A number of groups are collecting bottled water for residents in Flint, Michigan.

The City of Dayton and Jet Express, Inc., are working together to collect water for the city that’s been harshly affected by elevated lead levels in its drinking water.

In a released statement, Jet Express, Inc., says it will ship several truckloads of bottled to Michigan. The City of Dayton is collecting public donations of bottled water to help fill those trucks.

Donations will be accepted until 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5 at Jet Express on Webster street, the Northwest Recreation Center on Princeton Dr., and the Lorey Center.

Antioch College is also collecting bottled water for Flint residents. Cases of water can be dropped off starting Wednesday at the Coretta Scott King Center on campus.

Locations and drop-off times:

Jet Express, Inc. and the City of Dayton

Jet Express, 4518 Webster St. (Business hours)

Greater Dayton Recreation Center, 2021 W. Third St.

Northwest Recreation Center, 1600 Princeton Dr.

Lohrey Recreation Center, 2366 Glenarm Ave.

Antioch College - Coretta Scott King Center

Until Friday, Jan. 29 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. Questions? Call (937) 319-0123.

