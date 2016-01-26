Event In Miami Valley To Help With Obamacare Open Enrollment

Events are taking place around Dayton this week to help people sign up for health plans through the federal Affordable Care Act marketplace. This year the deadline is Jan. 31 to get a plan through the federal government, and what’s different this time is that the fines if you don’t get insurance go up quite a bit. Obamacare requires adults to get health insurance one way or another—many have become newly eligible for Medicaid in Ohio. The marketplace is designed for those who don’t meet the income requirements or have employer-supplied health care.

People without insurance in 2016 could have to pay a minimum of $695 dollars in fines, or 2.5 percent of their income.

Since the Affordable Care Act rolled out, Ohio has reduced the number of people in the state without health insurance by half—many have gotten coverage through the expansion of Medicaid for low-income adults.

The federal health department says more than 226,000 people in the state have already renewed or signed up this year—more than 21,000 in the Dayton area. And most people—four out of five in Ohio—get federal subsidies and don’t pay the full sticker price for their plans. Many get steep discounts and pay under $50 per month for insurance, but shopping can still be confusing as the website shows the full price before subsidies, and subsidies change based on income.

Of course, as with previous years, lots of folks wait til the last minute to figure it out. If that’s you, you can still get help at a series of all-day events at local health centers this week. A new feature this year from the non-profit Enroll America is to get help.

Wednesday, January 27, 2016

8:00AM-7:00PM

Corwin Nixon Health Center

2351 Stanley Ave.

Dayton, OH 45404

Thursday, January 28, 2016

9:00AM-4:00PM

Victor Cassano Health Center

165 Edwin C. Moses Blvd.

Dayton, OH 45404

Friday, January 29, 2016

12:00PM-4:00PM

Reach Out of Montgomery County

25 E. Foraker Street

Dayton, OH 45404

Saturday, January, 30, 2016

10:00AM-2:00PM

Dayton Children’s Hospital One Children’s Plaza

Dayton, OH 45404

Sunday, January 31, 2016

11:00AM-8:00PM

Resolute Group

389 Shaw Ave.

Dayton, OH 45404

