Ohio AG DeWine and EPA File Suit Against Mobile Home Park Owner

On Friday, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Ohio Environmental Protection Agency announced a lawsuit against Pineview Pines Estates mobile home park in Dayton. DeWine and Ohio EPA Director Craig W. Butler also filed a motion for a temporary restraining order against the owner, Tim Dearwester, for numerous violations of Ohio’s safe drinking water laws.

A statement from the AG’s office says those violations “left residents without drinking water on several occasions” and they want the mobile home park and its owner to provide at least four gallons of water per day to each Pineview resident. They also want Dearwester to hire an engineer to survey Pineview’s water system.

Both DeWine and Butler say Dearwester has failed to fix an ongoing problem and called the situation “unacceptable.”

Pineview Pines Estates is located at 5730 Farmersville-West Carrollton Road and has about 400 residents that have been affected.

