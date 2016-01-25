Book Nook: Angels of the Underground, by Theresa Kaminski

Shortly after the Japanese made their surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in December, 1941 they invaded the Philippines. Those islands had been under American control since the Spanish American War and the US forces there were ill prepared to repel the invasion. The Philippines fell quickly to the Japanese.

In her book "Angels of the Underground - the American Women Who Resisted the Japanese in the Philippines in World War II" Theresa Kaminski recounts the stories of four American women who remained free on the islands during the Japanese occupation while performing heroic acts that put them in constant danger.

The author was able to peel back some of the mystery that shrouded their stories to reveal the real women who performed these acts of bravery. They had secrets and flaws and often wildly imaginative cover stories. This book offers readers another view of the exploits of that "greatest generation" that won World War II.

