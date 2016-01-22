What's Great in Dayton: January 22 - 28, 2016

Snow is part of the beauty of winter. It is a great protector when it blankets the ground and insulates hibernating animals against winter's cold winds. . Bundle up for the cold night air. Saturday, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at The Aullwood Farm.

Fish Fry Season is here! It happens every winter in churches, schools and other organizations who load up the deep fryer with white fish and fries, pour the draft beer and roll out the tables for some monte carlo style games. .

. Capture the essence of Erma's writings and you could win $500 and a free registration to the Erma Bombeck Writers Workshop! More than 800 writers from 13 different countries and 48 states entered the 2014 contest. Competition is now open and it closes February 15. As Erma Bombeck said, “Hook ’em with the lead. Hold ’em with laughter. Exit with a quip they won't forget.”

Art on the Commons in Kettering is now accepting artist submissions for its 28th annual festival. Organized by Rosewood Arts Centre, this takes place in August. Artists may submit their fine arts and fine crafts for jurying into the festival through March 31.

Enjoy the digital "flip-through" version of our . You'll find it is a helpful and handy reference for information on Dayton, area attractions, arts and culture, lodging, restaurants, shopping, outdoor recreation, meeting venues and much more.

Gotta Go….

Charlie, It’s Great In Dayton, Campbell

Copyright 2020 WYSO. To see more, visit .