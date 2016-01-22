© 2020 WKSU
Second Highest Ranking Leader In Ohio Senate Resigns

WYSO | By Andy Chow (Statehouse News Bureau)
Published January 22, 2016 at 10:39 AM EST
The second-in-command in the Ohio Senate announced he’s retiring at the end of the month.

Republican Senator Chris Widener of Springfield has served in the Ohio General Assembly for more than two decades. 

He got his start in the House before moving into the Senate and rising to rank of President Pro Tempore.

Widener was chair of the Senate Finance Committee and oversaw two budgets through his chamber.

The term-limited senator announced last year that he would not seek election in any public office. With his resignation, Widener says he will focus on his design and construction business.

Senate President Keith Faber commended Widener for his service and they’re working on a plan to find his replacement. A likely choice is Rep. Bob Hackett of London, who’s running for that seat in the Republican primary in March.

Andy Chow (Statehouse News Bureau)