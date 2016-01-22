© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Overdose Antidote Given More Than 12,600 Times in Ohio

WYSO | By Associated Press
Published January 22, 2016 at 8:58 AM EST

Ohio Department of Public Safety records indicate a drug overdose antidote that can help save addicts on the brink of death was administered more than 12,600 times around the state last year.

about-heroin-2.jpg
Credit www.heroinaddiction.com

Naloxone blocks brain receptors, immediately pulling people out of a potentially fatal overdose.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich signed a bill last year expanding availability of the drug. It let doctors authorize individuals to hand out a drug overdose antidote to addicts, their friends and family members without requiring a prescription.

Fatal drug overdoses are the leading cause of accidental death in Ohio, above car crashes.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl says his agency has seen a five-fold increase in overdoses emergency calls handled by police and fire emergency personnel since 2010.  

Copyright 2020 WYSO. To see more, visit .

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press