© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

School Closings And Delays, Thursday, January 21

WYSO | By Lewis Wallace
Published January 21, 2016 at 6:00 AM EST
500px-Snow.jpg
Credit Wikimedia Commons

The forecast for Thursday is clear, but cold—below 10 degrees this morning with a high of just 26. We'll be announcing some school closings and delays on air. 

As of now, Dayton Public Schools are open, as are Springfield and Yellow Springs. Benjamin Logan Local Schools, Preble Shawnee, Tri-County North, Twin Valley and Wilmington City Schools are on two-hour delays.

Check for updates here: http://www.whio.com/school-closings/search/  

Copyright 2020 WYSO. To see more, visit .

Lewis Wallace
See stories by Lewis Wallace