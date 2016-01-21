Ohio's Medicare Counseling Programs Tops National Rankings

Credit The U.S. Health and Human Services Department

An Ohio program designed to help Medicare beneficiaries understand complex health care benefits and options has been named the best of its kind in the nation.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services rankings being released Thursday show the Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program scored best over 54 similar programs in other states and territories. Ohio's program was ranked last four years ago.

Lt. Governor and Insurance Director Mary Taylor credited "sheer dedication" by program staff for the improvements. Programs were scored on consumer engagement, enrollment support and six other criteria.

The Ohio program provides free health-benefit counseling to Medicare beneficiaries, families and caregivers. About 375,000

Ohioans on Medicare used its educational and counseling services last year and the program hosted 1,700 public events across Ohio.

