Ohio Still Looking Into Fatal Overpass Collapse Year Later

A state analysis of a highway overpass collapse that killed a construction worker in southwestern Ohio has yet to be completed a year later, and lawsuits over the accident continue as the man's family struggles with his loss.

The Jan. 19 collapse during demolition to remove an Interstate 75 bridge north of downtown Cincinnati killed Brandon Carl of Augusta, Kentucky. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration already determined that Carl died in a "preventable workplace accident" and fined Kokosing Construction Co. Inc. $14,000, citing it for serious safety violations.

The Columbus-based contractor acknowledged its internal review showed it made an engineering mistake that may have contributed to the collapse.

But ODOT hasn't released any details of its ongoing report, saying it is focusing more on state construction processes.

