Clark County Board Of Developmental Disabilities Streamlining Operations

A $4 million deficit and the loss of $2 million in state funding over the past two years has the Clark County Board of Developmental Disabilities streamlining its operations in 2016.

Voters in Clark County have turned down the last two levy requests from the Clark County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Now, Superintendent Jennifer Rousculp-Miller stated the agency will have to cut services in Clark County.

"We will be able to manage services in 2016 without additional dollars," she explained. "We will go back to our board then in about August and September and give them another five-year forecast to see what the financial situation looks like and what needs we have that maybe we're not meeting in the community and they will determine at that point if we go on the ballot in 2017."

Rousculp-Miller says the agency is also dealing with new federal mandates that are making it harder to provide services.

As a result of the mandates, the board plans to eliminate transportation services for more than 300 disabled people by 2020. A private transportation service will take over.

