Sittenfeld-Strickland Race Takes On A Sharper Tone

Credit M.L. Schultze / WKSU Sittenfeld with supporters in northeast Ohio

The Democratic underdog in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race, P.G. Sittenfeld, gained some critical ground Tuesday after being when it comes to endorsements.

Sittenfeld is a 31-year-old Cincinnati councilman who’s running in the March primary against the Ohio Democratic Party’s endorsed candidate, former Gov. Ted Strickland – who is now 74. But not all Democrats are falling in line behind Strickland. Five from Summit County – including Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Summit County Executive Russ Pry stood literally behind Sittenfeld, as he called on Democrats to make him the candidate to take on incumbent GOP Sen. Rob Portman.

“What elections at their best are supposed to be about is the future," said Sittenfeld. "Looking forward. And I don’t want to let this United States Senate campaign be a stale, angry, pointless argument about the past.”

Even before the formal announcement, the Strickland campaign sent out list of the 29 other Northeast Ohio Democrats, including three state senators and eight state representatives, who are backing Strickland.

