© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sittenfeld-Strickland Race Takes On A Sharper Tone

WYSO | By M.L. Schultze
Published January 20, 2016 at 10:43 AM EST
Sittenfeld with supporters in northeast Ohio
Sittenfeld with supporters in northeast Ohio
Sittenfeld with supporters in northeast Ohio
Credit M.L. Schultze / WKSU
Sittenfeld with supporters in northeast Ohio

The Democratic underdog in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race, P.G. Sittenfeld, gained some critical ground Tuesday after being when it comes to endorsements. 

Sittenfeld is a 31-year-old Cincinnati councilman who’s running in the March primary against the Ohio Democratic Party’s endorsed candidate, former Gov. Ted Strickland – who is now 74. But not all Democrats are falling in line behind Strickland. Five from Summit County – including Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Summit County Executive Russ Pry stood literally behind Sittenfeld, as he called on Democrats to make him the candidate to take on incumbent GOP Sen. Rob Portman.

“What elections at their best are supposed to be about is the future," said Sittenfeld.  "Looking forward. And I don’t want to let this United States Senate campaign be a stale, angry, pointless argument about the past.”

Even before the formal announcement, the Strickland campaign sent out list of the 29 other Northeast Ohio Democrats, including three state senators and eight state representatives, who are backing Strickland.

Copyright 2020 WYSO. To see more, visit .

M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze