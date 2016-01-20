Rose To Be Inducted Into Red's Hall Of Fame

Pete Rose will be inducted into the Cincinnati Reds’ hall of fame. The announcement came Tuesday morning, a month after Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred rejected Rose's application for reinstatement into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Rose's lifetime ban from baseball was imposed in 1989 for betting on games, and before Tuesday’s announcement, the ban prevented him from induction into the Red’s own hall of fame and museum.

Executive Director there, Rick Walls, says they’ve now changed the rules to allow Rose in.

"The board met...we removed that clause and then that allowed for the decision to be made by the board to elect Pete to the hall of fame," he said.

Rose says he’s not giving up on the but he’s pleased with today’s announcement.

"I'm happy. And I'm not saying this is the second best thing, cause it's not," he said. "Maybe it would be if I wasn't from Cincinnati but because I'm from Cincinnati, this is the first big thing."

Induction events are planned for theweekend of June 24. The team plans to retire Rose's number "14" and unveil a statue outside the ballpark.

