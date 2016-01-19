East Coast, Ohio Valley Brace For Possible Big Snowstorm

Meteorologists say tens of millions of Americans from Washington to Boston and the Ohio Valley could be walloped by an end-of-the-week snowstorm.

Although it's still early, computer forecast models are forecasting a windy, strong storm. The big questions are where and how much.

National Weather Service forecaster Rich Otto said some major cities will likely see a foot or more of snow. Other meteorologists talk about 18 inches, two feet and more.

Otto said an upper-level disturbance in the air is moving from the Pacific to the Rockies to the southern plains. It should pass over Texas, hit the Ohio Valley, join with other unstable air and become a nor'easter Friday evening over the Mid Atlantic, moving up the coast on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WYSO. To see more, visit .