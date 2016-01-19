Book Nook: House of the Rising Sun, by James Lee Burke

James Lee Burke returned to the program to talk about his latest novel "House of the Rising Sun." Burke turned 79 in December and while he may be slowing down ever so slightly he is still producing some of the greatest stories of our generation.

This latest book is the second one in a planned trilogy. The story was inspired in part by the escapades of one of Burke's ancestors on his mother's side of the family. But as he made clear in this interview; the story is fiction and all the characters are fictional.

I have interviewed Jim many times over the years and he always manages to break new ground in our conversations. This time he talked about some of his early mentors and that led to a conversation about some of the great books and writers that he admires.

This man is such a scholar and a gentlemen. I feel blessed to know him.

The Book Nook on WYSO is made possible by five local library systems in southwest Ohio: the Greene County Public Library, Washington-Centerville Public Library, MidPointe Library System, Clark County Public Library and the Dayton Metro Library.

Copyright 2020 WYSO. To see more, visit WYSO.