WYSO Weekend: January 17, 2016

In this edition of WYSO Weekend: The legacy of slain civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Today, you’ll hear WYSO listeners and supporters recite Dr. King’s famous I have a Dream speech. WYSO’s Lewis Wallace has some local reaction to President Barack Obama’s recent executive actions on gun control, and we’ll talk to Dayton Daily news reporter, Josh Sweigart about a state investigation of Wright State University. See full program details below.

Local county coroners are still pulling together totals for 2015 drug overdose fatalities. But most are already reporting higher numbers than the year before. This week we talked to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger, about this serious issue, that by all accounts, keeps getting worse.

Guns and gun owners have been back in the headlines following President Obama's recent executive actions aimed at curbing gun violence. WYSO’sLewis Wallace went to an NRA concealed carry class at a private home in Xenia—and found a mixture of views among locals about President t Obama’s latest move.

Wright state University is under investigation for possible improprieties in the search for state funding on a number of projects. Ohio House Speaker CliffRosenbergerhas ordered the investigation which stems from several emails betweenindependantconsultant Ron Wine and Wright State President, David Hopkins. The investigation will determine if the university attempted to skirt Ohio pay-to-play rules. Those rules prohibit making political contributions in exchange for state or local funds. To get more details on the story, we spoke with Dayton Daily News Investigative Reporter, Josh Sweigartwho helped break the story.

In 1963 Dr. Martin Luther KingJr. delivered his "I Have a Dream" speech in which he calls for an end toracism in the United States. The speech was delivered to more 250,000 people the steps of theLincoln Memorialduring the AugustMarch on Washington, the speech was a defining moment of theAmerican Civil Rights Movement. Monday peopleacrossthe nation will celebrate King’s legacy and today on WW, you’ll hear the words Dr. King spoke those many years ago– but first some reflection on that speech fromYSOCommunity Voices ProducerBasimBlunt.

