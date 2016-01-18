WATCH: SpaceX Rocket Explodes In Attempt To Land On A Barge

Space is hard.

We were reminded of that yesterday when SpaceX tried to land a Falcon 9 rocket on a barge in the Pacific.

If you remember, SpaceX made history when another Falcon 9 successfully launched a satellite into orbit and then navigated back down to Earth, landing safely on solid ground.

SpaceX had tried once before to land a rocket on a platform in the ocean but that failed pretty spectacularly.

On Sunday, the Falcon 9 delivered a satellite into orbit and it came super close to sticking the landing on water. Here's video:

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk explained what happened and added a bit of humor:

Definitely harder to land on a ship. Similar to an aircraft carrier vs land: much smaller target area, that's also translating & rotating. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 17, 2016

However, that was not what prevented it being good. Touchdown speed was ok, but a leg lockout didn't latch, so it tipped over after landing. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 17, 2016