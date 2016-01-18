© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Three New Hampshire Papers Endorse Kasich

WYSO | By Associated Press
Published January 18, 2016 at 9:31 AM EST
john_kasich.jpg
Credit Office of Governor John Kasich

Three  New  Hampshire newspapers are  endorsing OhioGov.John Kasichfor president as the Republican aspires to a top-tier primary finish there.The Nashua Telegraph, Foster's Daily Democrat and Portsmouth Herald all threw their support behind  Kasich in Sunday editions.

The Nashua paper called  Kasich a "pragmatic problem-solver" with executive experience. The other two newspapers note  Kasich "is not the flashiest candidate in the field," but say he's best qualified because of his effective leadership as a congressman and governor.

The  endorsements come as  Kasich continues to struggle to gain traction and name recognition nationally amid a crowded GOP field led by billionaire businessman Donald Trump.

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, of Cincinnati, the Ohio House speaker and Ohio's state Republican party have also announced their support for  Kasich.

Copyright 2020 WYSO. To see more, visit .

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press