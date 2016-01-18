Three New Hampshire Papers Endorse Kasich

Credit Office of Governor John Kasich

Three New Hampshire newspapers are endorsing OhioGov.John Kasich for president as the Republican aspires to a top-tier primary finish there.The Nashua Telegraph, Foster's Daily Democrat and Portsmouth Herald all threw their support behind Kasich in Sunday editions.

The Nashua paper called Kasich a "pragmatic problem-solver" with executive experience. The other two newspapers note Kasich "is not the flashiest candidate in the field," but say he's best qualified because of his effective leadership as a congressman and governor.

The endorsements come as Kasich continues to struggle to gain traction and name recognition nationally amid a crowded GOP field led by billionaire businessman Donald Trump.

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, of Cincinnati, the Ohio House speaker and Ohio's state Republican party have also announced their support for Kasich .

