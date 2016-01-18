DuBose Family, University Of Cincinnati Reach $5.3M Settlement In Traffic Stop Death

The family of a man shot and killed by a University of Cincinnati police officer who pulled him over for not having a front license plate has reached a $5.3 million settlement with the school.

The deal announced Monday gives the family of Samuel DuBose $4.85 million and promises free undergraduate tuition for his 12 children. The agreement also provides for a memorial commemorating DuBose and an apology from the university.

The 43-year-old DuBose was shot and killed behind the wheel of his car on July 19 during a traffic stop near campus. Officer Ray Tensing has been charged with murder in DuBose's death.

Tensing has pleaded not guilty. His attorney says Tensing feared being dragged under the car as DuBose tried to drive away.

