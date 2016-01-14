National Museum Of The U.S. Air Force To Open New Hangar June 8

Credit National Museum of the U.S. Air Force The plan for the fourth building at the Air Force Museum was announced in 2014.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force has announced its new hangar will be opening on June 8, 2016.

The hangar, which cost almost $41 million, will house the museum’s Air Force One and an XB-70 Valkyrie, allowing visitors to see these planes without taking a shuttle. Sections of the new building will also be dedicated to space travel, research and education.

According to a press release from the museum, the privately-funded project has been under construction for more than a year and new displays are being moved in now.

