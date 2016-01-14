National Museum Of The U.S. Air Force To Open New Hangar June 8
The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force has announced its new hangar will be opening on June 8, 2016.
The hangar, which cost almost $41 million, will house the museum’s Air Force One and an XB-70 Valkyrie, allowing visitors to see these planes without taking a shuttle. Sections of the new building will also be dedicated to space travel, research and education.
According to a press release from the museum, the privately-funded project has been under construction for more than a year and new displays are being moved in now.
