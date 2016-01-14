© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

National Museum Of The U.S. Air Force To Open New Hangar June 8

WYSO | By Lewis Wallace
Published January 14, 2016 at 7:17 AM EST
The plan for the fourth building at the Air Force Museum was announced in 2014.
The plan for the fourth building at the Air Force Museum was announced in 2014.
The plan for the fourth building at the Air Force Museum was announced in 2014.
Credit National Museum of the U.S. Air Force
The plan for the fourth building at the Air Force Museum was announced in 2014.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force has announced its new hangar will be opening on June 8, 2016.

The hangar, which cost almost $41 million, will house the museum’s Air Force One and an XB-70 Valkyrie, allowing visitors to see these planes without taking a shuttle. Sections of the new building will also be dedicated to space travel, research and education.

According to a press release from the museum, the privately-funded project has been under construction for more than a year and new displays are being moved in now.

 

Copyright 2020 WYSO. To see more, visit .

Lewis Wallace
See stories by Lewis Wallace