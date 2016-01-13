US Senate Candidate Challenges Primary Opponent Gun Position

U.S. Senate candidate P.G. Sittenfeld is questioning whether his primary opponent has changed his position on gun control.

Sittenfeld says fellow Democrat Ted Strickland defended his A-plus rating with the National Rifle Association as recently as March of last year.

Sittenfeld, who faces Strickland in the upcoming Ohio primary, says Strickland's radio show comments run counter to positions he took after the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre.

Strickland, a former Ohio governor, has said he would have supported a 2013 bill that would have expanded criminal-background checks to people buying guns at gun shows or on the Internet.

Strickland said on a WOSU radio show he would put his record defending the 2nd Amendment against anyone.

A campaign spokesman says Strickland supports additional measures to address the epidemic of gun violence.

Copyright 2020 WYSO. To see more, visit .