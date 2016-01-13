Cincinnati Man Fatally Shot By Police Had A BB Gun

CINCINNATI (AP) — The brother of a man fatally shot by Cincinnati police says he struggled for years to overcome a drug addiction.

Jason Tenbrink says his brother, Robert Tenbrick, also had no money and had been depressed.

Jason Tenbrink said Tuesday the family is still trying to figure out what happened and called Robert Tenbrick a good person and a hard worker.

Authorities say 45-year-old Robert Tenbrink was shot by police after pointing a weapon at two officers that turned out to be a BB pistol. Police say Robert Tenbrink was hit at least once, in the face, on Monday and died at the scene.

Cincinnati police Chief Eliot Isaac says officers confronted Robert Tenbrink Monday night soon after two area stores reported robberies. The chief says Tenbrink matched the description of the suspect in the robberies at the Walgreens and Deals stores.

Copyright 2020 WYSO. To see more, visit .