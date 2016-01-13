Book Nook: A Guest at the Shooter's Banquet, by Rita Gabis

Rita Gabis had fond memories of her Lithuanian grandfather. She knew that he had come to America as an adult and that he had lived in Lithuania during World War II. After he died she began to want to know more about his life. In particular, she was interested in what he had done during the war. Her grandfather had been a policeman and he had maintained his police duties during the German occupation of Lithuania.

This book is the result of the author's extensive research. She dug through archives. She made many trips to Lithuania. She finally figured out what her grandfather had been doing during the war. She was stunned and shocked and troubled by what she discovered. But she just had to know.

This is an extraordinary book.

