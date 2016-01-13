Bill Banning Animal Tethering Hung Up In Ohio Statehouse

Credit Photo by Flickr Creative Commons user w1ld0n3

A bill that would make it illegal for pet owners to tie up their animals outside during extreme cold has been languishing in the Ohio legislature.

Vicki Deisner with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says while a bill to ban tethering of animals in extreme weather isn’t making headway, she says measures are moving at the local level.

“Last year, there were eight counties in Northeast Ohio that passed local ordinances to really improve their sheltering bills and work against ending the tethering of animals in their communities.”

Diesner says it’s now important to push to get the bill passed on a statewide level. She says changes have been made to the original bill and it has bipartisan sponsorship, but it hasn’t moved out of committee.

