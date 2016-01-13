American Eagle Outfitters To Close At Upper Valley Mall

The new owners of Springfield’s Upper Valley Mall have announced that another business will be closing at the location.

American Eagle Outfitters will be leaving the mall by early February according to New Upper Valley Associates LLC. The company bought the mall in December for $2.6 million in an online auction.

A spokesman for American Eagle Outfitters declined to comment on the number of employees affected by the store’s closing or if it would relocate to a new location in Clark County.

Recently, several stores have left the mall, including Macy’s, Elder-Beerman and JC Penney. The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery and Sears are still open.

