© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Board Approves Ohio Pharmacy To Dispense Overdose Medicine

WYSO | By Associated Press
Published January 12, 2016 at 5:19 PM EST

A pharmacy in a southwest Ohio county hit hard by deadly heroin overdoses has become one of the first in the state approved to dispense a potentially life-saving heroin overdose medicine.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports  officials with Community First Pharmacy in Butler County say they've been approved by the Ohio Pharmacy Board for the physician-approved protocol for dispensing Narcan.

 

The non-profit pharmacy would be the only one in the county authorized to provide it over the counter without a prescription.

 

The Butler County Mental Health and Addiction Recovery Services Board provided $5,000 in funding to support the program.

 

In 2015, the county had more than 130 drug overdoses. Officials say they're hoping treatment for an overdose leads to a more comprehensive evaluation of the person suffering from addiction.

 

Copyright 2020 WYSO. To see more, visit .

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press