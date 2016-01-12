Board Approves Ohio Pharmacy To Dispense Overdose Medicine

A pharmacy in a southwest Ohio county hit hard by deadly heroin overdoses has become one of the first in the state approved to dispense a potentially life-saving heroin overdose medicine.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports officials with Community First Pharmacy in Butler County say they've been approved by the Ohio Pharmacy Board for the physician-approved protocol for dispensing Narcan.

The non-profit pharmacy would be the only one in the county authorized to provide it over the counter without a prescription.

The Butler County Mental Health and Addiction Recovery Services Board provided $5,000 in funding to support the program.

In 2015, the county had more than 130 drug overdoses. Officials say they're hoping treatment for an overdose leads to a more comprehensive evaluation of the person suffering from addiction.

