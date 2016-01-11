State Tells Dayton Water Plants To Reduce Phosphorous

Credit Lewis Wallace / WYSO The Great Miami River has been receiving phosphorous from the local wastewater treatment plant, which contributes to an algae bloom in the Ohio River.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's environmental regulators are ordering two wastewater treatment plants in southwest Ohio to reduce the amount of phosphorus that goes into the Great Miami River.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency last month rejected a request from Dayton and Montgomery County to delay setting the limits.

The state EPA says its research shows the plants are sending too much phosphorus into the river during the summer and that can add up to more toxic algae blooms.

The Great Miami River flows through the southwestern part of the state and into the Ohio River, which last year saw a 600-mile algae bloom.

Water officials from Dayton and Montgomery County say they're disappointed the state EPA didn't wait until another study is completed on water quality in the river.

