Ohio Lawmakers Back CDC Limits On Painkiller Prescribing

Ohio lawmakers leading the fight to reduce the state's deadly addictions epidemic are backing a federal effort to curb the prescribing of painkillers.

Rep. Robert Sprague, a Findlay Republican, said Monday he's throwing his support behind proposed guidelines governing painkillers by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sprague also called on anyone affected by drug abuse to contact the CDC to support the guidelines.

Sprague says lawmakers, prescribers, hospitals, law enforcement agencies, the criminal justice system and patients can change prescribing habits for narcotics in Ohio by working together.

The CDC guidelines call for considering non-addictive painkiller alternatives first, shortening prescription times for acute pain and lowering doses for chronic pain.

Sprague was joined by Rep. Ryan Smith, a southeastern Ohio Republican, and Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine.

