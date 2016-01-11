New York Court Extends Temporary Stay For DraftKings And FanDuel

A New York court decided to extend the ruling issued last month that allows the daily fantasy sports betting sites, DraftKings and FanDuel, to continue operations in the state while they appeal a lower court's order that they stop.

The decision from a panel of state Supreme Court appellate judges means the daily fantasy sites will be allowed to continue accepting bets in New York until the case is argued in May, according to the Associated Press.

In November, State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman ordered the companies to stop accepting bets, saying they constituted illegal gambling under state law.

The daily fantasy sites were also banned in Nevada in October. DraftKings and DailyFantasy claim they operate under a skill-based wagering model and should not be subject to gambling regulations.

