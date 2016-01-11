Book Nook: The Promise, by Robert Crais

In 1996 Robert Crais embarked on his first national tour for his novel "Sunset Express." He came through Dayton and stopped by the WYSO studios for a live interview on the Book Nook. That was his 5th novel. He was really just getting started as a novelist following a successful stint as a Hollywood screen writer for programs like "LA Law" and "Hill Street Blues."

Bob is a charming fellow. He's also one of the nicest people that I have ever met. And I love his work. Over the years I have done a dozen interviews with him and we have actually had a chance to socialize a little bit. One memorable afternoon in Los Angeles Bob drove me downtown and gave me a guided tour of his version of LA, the one where murders are taking place and crimes are getting investigated. We were headed to a party for the crime writer Michael Connelly.

It has been a pleasure to observe as Bob has diligently worked at his craft. I'll never forget the feeling I had in 1999 after reading his Elvis Cole novel "LA Requiem." That book marked a change. It was deeper and darker and so very compelling. Bob's books now top the best-seller lists. His latest, "The Promise," was a long time in coming. As you listen to this interview he'll explain why it took him a while to write it.

I have interviewed one other novelist 15 times. If you listen to this one you'll find out which author is on top of the list and how Bob feels about being #2. He doesn't mind. Bob admires that other writer as much as I do.

